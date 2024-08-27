Originally appeared on E! Online

Khloe Kardashian is sharing her emotional reaction to her daughter’s major milestone

The 40-year-old didn’t filter her thoughts as she reflected on seeing her 6-year-old daughter True Thompson off to her first day of First Grade.

“It’s always such a rollercoaster of emotions when True starts a new school year. This year is a big milestone for her… first grade,” Kardashian wrote on Snapchat on Aug. 26. “I’m not going to lie, I am having a really hard time processing the fact that she’s going into first grade.”

Get top local stories in Philly delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC Philadelphia's News Headlines newsletter.

Noting that she’s “so proud” of her and ex Tristan Thompson’s eldest child together, Kardashian admitted that this milestone also comes with “this strange mixture of loss, anxiety and fear.”

“There’s this undeniable feeling that I’m losing parts of who she was with each day that passes,” the Good American founder noted. “The little parts of who she used to be are being replaced with new parts that will make up the next little amazing person she will become. And I miss her. All the little versions of her who I used to know. Time moves fast, faster every year it feels like, and this new school year is a reminder to me to fully embrace every moment and soak it all in.”

But despite all this change, Kardashian, who also shares son Tatum Thompson, 2, with Tristan, gushed over the little kid True has grown into.

“She is more than I could ever have dreamed of in a daughter,” she continued. “Seeing her grow makes me excited for the years and experiences ahead.”

To properly ring in True’s first day of school, Kardashian surprised her little one with a rainbow balloon arch and a giant sculpture of rainbow-colored crayons.

The grinning True posed with her mom, brother Tatum, and even her family’s aptly named cat Grey Kitty.

“First Grade!!! True I am so proud of you!!” Kardashiancaptioned her Aug. 27 Instagram post. “I know you’re going to have the most incredible year ahead of you! I couldn’t be happier for you my angel. I’m not ok but I’ll pull it together by pick up time.”

Kim Kardashian and Khloé Kardashian's escalating tension came to a head on the latest episode of "The Kardashians" after they accused each other of mom-shaming in a heated argument.