Kevin Hart, Nick Jonas to Help Out Show ‘Regular Heroes’

The new Amazon series about everyday people who are making an impact in the fight against the coronavirus is getting an assist of its own — from Kevin Hart and Nick Jonas.

The comedian and musician will both make special guest appearances on the eight-episode docuseries “Regular Heroes,” offering encouragement and donations.

The series premiered on Amazon Prime Video on May 8 and new episodes will be available every Friday through June 26. Alicia Keys was part of the premiere episode.

Friday's episode will feature a New York City deli owner, a science teacher in Washington, D.C., and a New Jersey zookeeper. Future episodes will feature a reverend in Los Angeles, a truck operator in Virginia and a medic in New York.