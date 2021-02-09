Kevin Federline Commends Britney Spears' ‘Admirable' Temporary Conservator as Turmoil Continues

Britney Spears' ex-husband, Kevin Federline, is weighing in on her conservatorship battle in light of a new documentary about her life.

FX released The New York Times Presents episode "Framing Britney Spears" on Friday, documenting the singer's fight with her father, Jamie Spears, over his control of her career, finances and medical care during the past 13 years.

In September 2019, Jamie requested Britney's care manager, Jodi Montgomery, replace him as temporary conservator because of his "personal health reasons."

After the decision, the "Toxic" singer was "strongly opposed" to having Jamie return and later claimed she was afraid of him, according to her lawyers. In August 2020, her legal team advocated to have Jodi remain as conservator of her person and have the Bessemer Trust Company be named the conservator of her estate.

However, in November 2020, a judge ruled to keep Jamie as co-conservator of her estate, along with adding the Bessemer Trust Company.

On Feb. 9, Kevin's family law attorney, Mark Vincent Kaplan, exclusively told E! News how her ex comes into the equation, as the father of her two sons Sean, 15, and Jayden, 14.

The lawyer said, "Kevin has no involvement with regard to Britney and her attorneys asking to remove Jamie as conservator. He has stayed out of the conservatorship issues."

He suggested that Kevin approves of Jodi as her personal conservator. "He thinks Jodi Montgomery has done an admirable job and he has no other position to state with regard to the conservatorship," we learned.

Kevin's attorney said their children "are doing great and Kevin is enjoying watching them grow up and evolve." He added that he has "no idea whether the kids are aware of the documentary."

In 2019, the parents agreed on 70 percent custody for Kevin and 30 percent for Britney after a previous 50-50 split. Their custody arrangement remains the same.

"Kevin enjoys the full extent of the custody that he has. Both parties are working well in exchanging custody," the lawyer told E! News on Tuesday.

He also noted that the restraining order hasn't been violated between Jamie and his teenage grandsons. Kevin was granted a restraining order two years ago, after the dancer filed a police report alleging there was a physical altercation at Jamie's home involving Sean. It prohibited contact between Jamie and the boys, meaning they have not spoken since 2019.

A source told E! News at the time, "Britney was very upset with her dad and left with the boys. She never wants Jamie to treat her boys the way he did or to get involved with disciplining them in that way."

Britney's boyfriend, Sam Asghari, has also spoken publicly this week about his thoughts on the conservatorship and her legal fight against her dad.

"Now it's important for people to understand that I have zero respect for someone trying to control our relationship and constantly throwing obstacles our way," Sam wrote on his Instagram Story on Tuesday. "In my opinion, Jamie is a total dick."

E! News has reached out to Britney's attorney for comment.

Her next court hearing is Feb. 11.