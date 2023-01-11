"Yellowstone" star Kevin Costner was unable to attend tonight's Golden Globes - and accept his award for Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Series, Drama - due to the ongoing extreme weather situation in his wealthy Southern California neighborhood of Montecito, California.

"Look, I'm so sorry to anyone who might be tuning in to watch the Golden Globes," Costner said in a video posted on Instagram. "Yesterday, we had to pull the kids out of school. And, in Santa Barbara, this is the second time in five years that the town, the freeways flooded out, and we found ourselves on the wrong side of the town, and we couldn't get back last night. We couldn't even get back to the house this morning in time, and with the freeways closed, nobody is sadder than us that we can't be there at the Golden Globes."

Costner is referencing a devastating 2018 storm that caused massive mudslides and flooding in Southern California. And more recently, the past couple of days have brought historic rainfall to Souther California, especially in the coastal community of Montecito.

Comedian Ellen DeGeneres posted a video of the raging floodwaters in her Montecito backyard, which she said were at least 9 feet high.

The Montecito community, which also includes residences for stars such as Prince Harry and Oprah, was ordered to evacuate ahead of the rainfall over the past 48 hours.

"I'm just so sorry that I couldn't be there. I really wanted to," Costner said in his video. "Thank you for your support, and I'm really sorry about this. I hope we are invited back."

Costner, for his lead role in the streaming hit "Yellowstone," beat out other top actors, including Diego Luna for his role in "Andor" and Bob Odenkirk for his role in "Better Call Saul."