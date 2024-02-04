Kelly Rizzo dating ‘Clueless' star Breckin Meyer two years after Bob Saget's death

Originally appeared on E! Online

Kelly Rizzo's heart is getting a little fuller.

Two years after the death of husband Bob Saget, Rizzo confirmed her new romance with "Clueless" star Breckin Meyer at a 2024 Grammys viewing party Feb. 4.

The couple made their red carpet debut at a Janie's Fund charity event, where the "Eat Travel Rock" host held hands with Meye.

Get Philly local news, weather forecasts, sports and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Philadelphia newsletters.

Although Rizzo was ready to go public with their relationship at the party, it took some time for her to feel comfortable dating again after the "Full House" star tragically died in a Florida hotel room in 2022.

"It took a while," she exclusively told E! News, "to get to the point where I'm like, ‘OK, I think he'd be happy with it.'"

It also helped having the blessing of Saget's daughters Aubrey, 36, Lara, 34, and Jennifer Saget, 31, who he shared with ex-wife Sherri Kramer.

"It's wonderful, it just meant so much to have their blessing," Rizzo added. "They're just angels. And to have them support is so meaningful."

Grammys 2024: Red Carpet Couples

For the big outing, Rizzo, 44, rocked a leopard print dress and knee-high boots, while Meyer, 49, stepped out in a grey denim look with a graphic tee.

She previously shared that even though she didn't need permission per se from his children, having input from those that "knew him best" was important to her.

"I'd love to think that Bob would want me to be happy too, but to hear it from them is just a totally different level," Rizzo told Fox News Digital in December. "And it meant the world just to hear, ‘Hey, we trust you. We love you. We know you're going to do what's right, and we want you to be happy.'"

And of course, Saget will remain in her heart forever, as the "Comfort Food with Kelly Rizzo" host continues to ensure that his legacy lives on.

"I just love talking about him all the time and working with his foundation," she added to E!. "He's never going anywhere."

Reporting by Amanda Williams

Music's biggest night is back. The 2024 Grammy Awards brought all the top stars across the music industry for another A-list red carpet.