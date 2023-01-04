Kelly Osbourne is already a momma bear.

One day after Sharon Osbourne revealed on her TV show that her daughter had given birth to her first child with boyfriend Sid Wilson, the reality star shared a statement asking for her family's privacy.

"I am not ready to share him with the world," Kelly, 38, wrote on her Instagram Story, without providing an image. "It is no one's place but mine to share any information on my baby."

On the Jan. 3 episode of British channel TalkTV's show "The Talk," Sharon, 70, confirmed the birth of Kelly's son, her fifth grandchild and first grandson, who she said is named Sidney. She noted Kelly "won't let a picture go out of him, and I'm so proud of her."

Kelly announced her pregnancy on Instagram last May, just two months after brother Jack Osbourne and his fiancée Aree Gearhart revealed they were expecting their first child together. (Their daughter, Maple, Jack's fourth daughter, was born in July 2022.)

And amid the growing brood of grandkids, proud grandpa Ozzy Osbourne couldn't help but share details about the incoming bundles of joy with others.

When speaking about her pregnancy to "Entertainment Tonight" in October, Kelly revealed that her father has "told everyone the gender of my baby before I ever got the chance to, and I'm just like, 'Aww Dad, come on. Like, come on.'"

She continued, "But I will say, every single day he does this little song and this little dance about how excited he is, and he is so excited that it's a boy. It's the first, out of me and my brother, it's the first boy. So, he's like planning all these things."