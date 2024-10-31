The Kelly Clarkson Show

Kelly Clarkson's Beetlejuice costume will make you look 3 times

Kelly Clarkson fully transformed into Michael Keaton's Beetlejuice for the Halloween episode of her talk show, and the results were spooky, to say the least. 

By Rachel McRady | E! Online

NBCUniversal Media, LLC

Originally appeared on E! Online

Kelly Clarkson, Kelly Clarkson, Kelly Clarkson.

The daytime TV host was serving the ghost with the most for the Halloween episode of "The Kelly Clarkson Show." Dressed decaying head to toe as Michael Keaton’s Beetlejuice, the “Stronger” singer was unrecognizable as the villain from the Tim Burton hit films, rocking a black and white striped suit and Beetlejuice’s signature wild hair and green facial accents to make the ghoulish skin.

Kelly Clarkson as Beetlejuice
Kelly Clarkson as Beetlejuice on the set of "The Kelly Clarkson Show." (Weiss Eubanks/NBCUniversal)
And Clarkson’s costume isn’t the only way she’s incorporating the cult classic film into her Halloween episode. The powerhouse vocalist is also doing a Kellyoke version of “Banana Boat (Day-O),” the Harry Belfonte song that soundtracks an iconic scene from the original 1988 film starring Keaton, Winona Ryder, Catherine O’Hara, Alec Baldwin, Geena Davis and more.

And Clarkson isn’t the only TV personality to take on the role this year.

In fact, the annual Halloween day episode of the Today show featured the coanchors recreating some of their family classic film characters. Meteorologist Dylan Dreyer dressed up as Lydia Deetz, Ryder’s character, calling out Beetlejuice’s name three times only for weatherman Al Roker to appear in all his Beetlejuice glory.

Beetlejuice obsession has had a resurgence this year with the film’s sequel "Beetlejuice Beetlejuice" hitting theaters in September, featuring original stars Keaton, Ryder, and O’Hara and some new faces including Jenna Ortega, Justin Theroux and Willem Dafoe.

As for whether the ghost with the most is willing to appear in a third installment of the hit franchise, Keaton recently told E! News, “Oh, man, I’d do it every year.”

And Keaton would never let a negative critique influence his opinion of the sequel.

“I don’t care if everyone literally in the universe, in other universes, says to me, ‘This thing is horrible,’” he told E! News back in August. “It ain’t gonna matter to me at all because I frickin’ love it.”

Copyright E! Online

