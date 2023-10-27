Kelly Clarkson to host this year's ‘Christmas in Rockefeller Center' tree-lighting ceremony

Kelly Clarkson performed during "Christmas in Rockefeller Center" for the first time in 2003.

Twenty years later, she will lead the NBC special.

The Emmy-winning talk show host and Grammy-winning artist will be the host, along with one of the performers, at this year's tree-lighting ceremony from Rockefeller Center in New York City.

Clarkson, who has released multiple holiday albums, revealed that she would be part of the event during Thursday's episode of "The Kelly Clarkson Show."

The news came less than two weeks after "The Kelly Clarkson Show" held its first episode from a new studio inside 30 Rock. Production of the popular daytime talk show moved from Los Angeles to New York City ahead of its fifth season.

"I’m so excited to consider this city and Rockefeller Center my new home, and I can’t imagine a better way to kick off Christmas this year than to be a part of this beautiful New York tradition with the lighting of the tree," Clarkson said in a statement.

Clarkson will be joined on the telecast by "TODAY" co-anchors Savannah Guthrie, Hoda Kotb, Al Roker and Craig Melvin. There will be additional performances, to be announced at a later date, as well.

The Rockefeller Center Christmas Tree will be lit for the first time during a live two-hour broadcast on Wednesday, Nov. 29. It will begin at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT, airing on NBC and Peacock.