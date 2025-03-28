Kelly Clarkson tells Kylie Kelce why she hates daytime school events. Fans have mixed reactions

Kelly Clarkson is not going to lie on Kylie Kelce's podcast: She has a beef with schools that plan events for parents to attend in the middle of the workday.

"Why do schools have things in the middle of the f---ing day?" Clarkson asked Kelce rhetorically on the March 27 episode of the "Not Gonna Lie" podcast. "I get to be the a--hole that misses it because you decided that it would be a real opportune moment at 10am on a Thursday when we're out here hustling. I'm feeding a lot of mouths!"

While Kelce is struggling to corral three — soon to be four — daughters under 6, Clarkson is trying to navigate school activities for her 8- and 10-year-old children.

Clarkson said that her older child, daughter River Rose, will ask, "'Why weren't you there? This person's mommy was there.' And I was like, 'Congratulations to her 'cause she made different decisions that led to her being able to be there at Thursday at 10am.'"

Get top local stories in Philly delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC Philadelphia's News Headlines newsletter.

River Rose has pointed out that another friend's mom was present at a school event that Clarkson missed more than once, to which Clarkson replied, "Well, she got a better mom. You got me."

Makeup-free, baseball cap on and wearing a Dr. Quinn Medicine Woman sweatshirt, Clarkson certainly didn't hold back. And Kelce, who is 38 weeks pregnant, had mom guilt stories of her own to share.

Feedback to the conversation has been mixed.

When Kelce's podcast Instagram feed posted a snippet of their conversation yesterday, many parents applauded Clarkson for speaking up. But some commenters added teacher-centric details to the debate:

"Public school music teacher here. We don’t get paid for evening performances, so daytime performances ensure we get paid for the work that we do."

"I completely agree from a parent perspective, but from a teacher— the school started having day performances so that every kid could participate and no one would be left out because they can’t get a ride to the performance."

"And what about the teacher that then had to figure out evening childcare for their own children? Or the teacher that misses their own kids’ sporting events to be at the school function? Or the teacher who now can’t go and take care of their elderly parent(s) in the evenings?"

In addition to providing additional perspective, one of the commenters had what seemed to be a very practical compromise to share: "We worked with our schools and now get the music performance schedule at the beginning of the school year — still during the day, because it has to fit in our teachers contracted hours — but at least we can request off months in advance!"

This story first appeared on TODAY.com. More from TODAY: