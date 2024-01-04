Kelly Clarkson says she ‘never wanted to get married' — why she made an exception

Kelly Clarkson is opening up about her views on marriage.

The "Dark Side" singer told People in a recent interview that she never wanted to get married to Brandon Blackstock in the first place, and that she's not interested in tying the knot again after their divorce.

"I never wanted to get married the first time," she said. "(Brandon) had children, a religious background, and it was important, I think, for him," she said.

"But I’ve never been that person. Because I’ve been through a couple divorces in my family, I just don’t like to put any weight on it," the "Stronger" singer continued. "It can happen; it doesn’t have to happen. For my kids, I definitely would never even think about it until they’re out of my house.”

Get Philly local news, weather forecasts, sports and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Philadelphia newsletters.

Clarkson and Blackstock share their two young kids, River and Remington, together.

In 2020, Clarkson filed for divorce from Blackstock, and in 2022, they finalized their divorce.

Court documents obtained by TODAY in March 2022 stated that Clarkson would have to pay her ex a one-time payment of $1,326,161, as well as monthly payments of $115,000 in spousal support until Jan. 31, 2024, and $45,601 monthly in child support for their kids.

However, in November 2023, the California Division of Labor Standards Enforcement ruled that Blackstock has to pay Clarkson back $2,641,374 for fees he took out from her work projects when he was Clarkson's manager.

Kelly Clarkson opened up about her views on marriage and said she didn’t want to get married.

Blackstock is currently trying to appeal that decision.

"I’ve always known that love is hard. For me, love has always come with this elephant in the room of sadness," she told People. "I’ve known love is not forever. I don’t mean that to sound depressing, but I think we put a lot of pressure on that word.

"Sometimes love is looking at someone and going, 'This is not good for you. This is not good for me.' That’s a hard thing to face. But when you do, I think you grow."

Clarkson suggested that she's not going back into the world of dating anytime soon.

"Dating sucks," she said.

The "Chemistry" singer noted that it can be really "awkward" meeting someone new. "I was single until I was, like, 30, and I forgot how really good at that I am," she said.

But if she did decide to put herself back out there, she has an idea of what she's looking for in a future partner.

"I told a friend (that a potential partner) would have to be an individual that brings their own life to the table without needing anything from me. It’s far more romantic to say, 'I want you, but I don’t need anything.' I’m really good right now, I’m having a good time," she added

This story first appeared on TODAY.com. More from TODAY: