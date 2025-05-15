Celebrity News

Katy Perry reacts to being ‘the most hated person on the internet'

Katy Perry laughed off the claims that she’s the “most hated person on the Internet” during her Lifetimes tour stop in Chicago. 

Katy Perry doesn’t see any haters.

During her most recent Lifetimes tour stop in Chicago May 13, the “Swish Swish” singer was overwhelmed with love from the crowd, putting an end to any speculation that she’s got a lot of haters.

In a video captured by a fan on X, the 40-year-old stood in the middle of the stage while the audience cheered and clapped for her. Before going into her next song, Perry quipped, “Wow, they said I was the most hated person on the Internet. I think that’s false.”

Katy Perry performs onstage during the Katy Perry The Lifetimes Tour 2025 at CDMX Arena on April 23, 2025 in Mexico City, Mexico.
Katy Perry performs onstage during the Katy Perry The Lifetimes Tour 2025 at CDMX Arena on April 23, 2025 in Mexico City, Mexico. (Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Katy Perry)

And her fans agreed as they erupted into cheers and applause. Last week, the “I Kissed a Girl” singer also called out critics who claimed she can’t dance. In a fan video captured on TikTok, Perry jumped around the stage and treated her fans to some dance moves before declaring, "Show them that when they say I can't dance," before she lifted her skirt and flashed her underwear to the crowd.

Perry—who shares daughter Daisy Dove, 4, with fiancé Orlando Bloom—has been vocal about the backlash she has received since she embarked on the Blue Origin Space mission April 14. Amid embarking on the mission — which also included Gayle King and Lauren Sanchez among more — Olivia Munn, Amy Schumer and Emily Ratajkowski were among those who were vocal about their disproval for the event.

Perry didn’t let the “unhinged” criticism get her down as she had the support of her fans.

Katy Perry performs onstage during the Katy Perry The Lifetimes Tour 2025 at CDMX Arena on April 23, 2025 in Mexico City, Mexico. (Theo Wargo/Getty Images for Katy Perry)

“Please know I am ok, I have done a lot work around knowing who I am, what is real and what is important to me,” the “Roar” singer wrote in the comments section of a fan April 30. “When the ‘online’ world tries to make me a human piñata, I take it with grace and send them love, cause I know so many people are hurting in so many ways and the internet is very much so a dumping ground for unhinged and unhealed.”

In fact, Perry, who has been vocal about her dreams to go to space, during her April 23 tour stop in Mexico City asked the crowd, "Has anyone ever called your dreams crazy?"

Blue Origin’s flight features the first all-female crew since 1963 and includes big names like pop star Katy Perry, journalist Gayle King and philanthropist Lauren Sánchez.
