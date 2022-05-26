Katie Holmes and Bobby Wooten III Make Their Red Carpet Debut as a Couple

Katie Holmes and Bobby Wooten III just took their relationship to the next level.

The "Dawson's Creek" alum and the musician stepped out at The Moth's Silver Ball on May 26, marking their first red carpet appearance together as a couple. For the occasion, Holmes wore a pale yellow gown with black patent leather heels. Meanwhile, Wooten rocked a dark teal suit, black shirt and matching shoes.

The event, held at Spring Studios in New York City, celebrated The Moth's 25th anniversary and honored singer-songwriter David Byrne, who Wooten previously worked with on the Broadway recording of American Utopia. At one point in the evening, Wooten and Holmes were photographed sharing a laugh with the Talking Heads frontman.

The couple's date night comes nearly a month after they were seen out for a romantic stroll in the Big Apple. On April 28, Holmes and Wooten were snapped taking the subway to the Solomon R. Guggenheim Museum, where they kissed before heading inside.

Stay informed about local news, politics and weather. Get the NBC10 Philadelphia app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Katie Holmes Steps Out With Bobby Wooten III

During their day trip, they also met up with Holmes' mom, Kathy Holmes, who Wooten greeted with a friendly hug.

Before her relationship with Wooten, Holmes dated restauranteur Emilio Vitolo Jr. for several months before going their separate ways last year. She was also linked to Jamie Foxx for years following her divorce from Tom Cruise, with whom she shares 16-year-old daughter Suri Cruise, but split with the "Ray" star in 2019.

During an interview with Town &Country in 2017, the "Batman Begins" actress--who is notoriously private about her personal life--said her daughter is "the most important person to me, and her upbringing is paramount to my work right now."

"I feel so blessed to do what I do," she continued, "but there's nothing in the world better than watching your child succeed."