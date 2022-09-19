Kate Winslet Hospitalized After Falling On the Set of ‘Lee' in Croatia

This is more like the slip of dreams, er, nightmares.

While filming the historical drama film "Lee" in the Croatian village of Kupari on Sept. 18, Kate Winslet took a fall and injured her leg, E! News can confirm. Though she was "taken to a hospital as a precautionary measure required by the production," her rep explained to E!, "she is fine and will be filming, as planned, this week."

In fact, that was sooner than expected: The "Titanic" alum is already back on set of the flick about model-turned-war-correspondent Elizabeth "Lee" Miller, which also stars Jude Law, Marion Cotillard, Josh O'Connor and Andy Samberg.

It's a good thing too that Winslet's injury won't delay shooting. The 46-year-old has a busy schedule. Next up, she stars in December's "Avatar: The Way of Water," which co-stars Zoe Saldana, Sam Worthington, Giovanni Ribisi, Sigourney Weaver and Michelle Yeoh. Plus, the "Mare of Easttown" actress will make her return to HBO with the new series, "Trust."

Staying busy is all part of her M.O. "I love this job," she told The Hollywood Reporter in Dec. 2017, "I love it more than ever, and I will still love it when I'm 75."

And she's as committed as ever. For the "Avatar" sequel, which reunites Winslet with "Titanic" director James Cameron, the actress and her co-stars underwent intense diving training before production started.

According to the film's producer, Jon Landau, Winslet even holds the record among the film's cast for holding her breath underwater.

"Kate broke a free-diving record among the cast," he told The Daily Mail on Sept. 16. "It was six minutes 50-something -- but for Kate we agreed to call it seven. She was phenomenal."

A director of the series "Mare of Easttown" said he would cut out “a bulgy bit of belly” in a sex scene and Kate Winslet said “Don’t you dare!”, the actress told the New York Times. “Guys, I know how many lines I have by the side of my eye, please put them all back.” Derek Zagami and Natalie Lizarraga share all the details.