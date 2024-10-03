Kate Middleton shares new photos weeks after returning to work following chemotherapy treatment

Catherine, Princess of Wales, met with a teenager navigating her own cancer journey on Wednesday, sharing photos of their meeting weeks after the princess announced she completed her own chemotherapy treatment.

The princess posted two photos of her meeting with the teen, Liz, to her Instagram account she shares with her husband, Prince William.

"A pleasure to meet with Liz at Windsor today. A talented young photographer whose creativity and strength has inspired us both. Thank you for sharing your photos and story with us," the caption of the post reads, signed off by "W&C" and a red heart emoji.

Get top local stories in Philly delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC Philadelphia's News Headlines newsletter.

According to the BBC, Liz, a 16-year-old who was diagnosed with desmoplastic small round cell tumors in January, is attempting to complete a bucket list of photography assignments, from photographing musical rehearsals to professional models.

Last month, the former Kate Middleton said she finished her chemotherapy treatment, about six months after she announced she had been diagnosed with cancer earlier this year.

“As the summer comes to an end, I cannot tell you what a relief it is to have finally completed my chemotherapy treatment,” she said in a video posted on social media on Sept. 9. “The last nine months have been incredibly tough for us as a family. Life as you know it can change in an instant and we have had to find a way to navigate the stormy waters and road unknown.”

She described her cancer journey as "complex, scary and unpredictable," including those around her. She added that she and William had taken the time to "reflect and be grateful for the simple, yet important things in life."

"Doing what I can to stay cancer free is now my focus. Although I have finished chemotherapy, my path to healing and full recovery is long and I must continue to take each day as it comes," she said.

Kate returned to work just over a week after she made the announcement, attending a meeting on Sept. 17 with her royal foundation at Windsor Castle, according to the royal court circular, or the official record of the royal family.

In March, Kate announced she had been diagnosed with an unspecified form of cancer after she underwent a planned abdominal surgery in January.

“At the time, it was thought that my condition was noncancerous,” she said in the video. “The surgery was successful. However, tests after the operation found cancer had been present.”

Kate described the diagnosis as a “huge shock” for her and William, and that they hoped to “manage this privately for the sake of our young family” so they could explain what was happening to their three children, George, 11, Charlotte, 9, and Louis, 6.

The former Kate Middleton made her first public appearance after her cancer diagnosis at Trooping the Colour in June, or the annual celebration of the monarch’s birthday.

She also attended the men's singles final at Wimbledon in July, and appeared in a video celebrating the success of Team Great Britain at the 2024 Olympics in August.

This story first appeared on TODAY.com. More from TODAY: