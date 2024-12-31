Kate Beckinsale says she was forced into photo shoot after miscarriage

Originally appeared on E! Online

Kate Beckinsale is getting candid on some of her harder moments in Hollywood.

In the wake of Blake Lively's legal complaint against her "It Ends With Us" costar Justin Baldoni, the "Underworld" actress said she decided to share her own difficult experiences.

"What it has highlighted is this machine that goes into effect," Beckinsale said in a Dec. 30 Instagram video, "when a woman complains about something legitimately offensive, upsetting, harmful or whatever in this industry."

The 51-year-old went on to make several allegations of mistreatment she’s faced while on the job.

"I've been forced by a publicist that I was employing to do a photo shoot the day after I'd had a miscarriage," she shared. "I said, 'I can't, I'm bleeding. I don't want to go and change my clothes in front of people that I don't know and do a photo shoot. I'm bleeding out a miscarriage.' And she was like, 'You have to, or you'll be sued.'"

Beckinsale — who shares daughter Lily Sheen, 25, with ex Michael Sheen — also alleged that she was called a "b----" and a "c---" after calling out a male costar on the set of another project.

"I had said I'm finding it very difficult," she said. "My costar is drunk every day, and he's obviously going through something, and I have full sympathy for that. But I'm also waiting, as is the whole crew, six hours a day for him to learn his lines, and it means I'm not getting to see my daughter in the evenings ever for the whole movie."

Beckinsale — who was married to director Len Wiseman from 2004 to 2019 — believes that many women share similar experiences, which she said inspired her to speak out.

"This has been going on forever. I've got about 47 million stories similar to this," she added. "On the whole, you're f---ed. If you mention it, you're f---ed. It's supposed to be that you absorb it, and somehow, then you're the homie. That's got to stop."

And while she doesn't know Lively or Baldoni personally, Beckinsale said she was "grateful" to the "Gossip Girl" actress for "highlighting the fact that this is not an archaic problem that no one's facing" by filing a complaint against Baldoni earlier this month.

According to the filing obtained by E! News, Lively accused the director and star of showing her nude videos of women, discussing his alleged "pornography addiction" and "sexual conquests," as well as creating a campaign to "destroy" her reputation. Baldoni's attorney has called her allegations "false, outrageous and intentionally salacious with an intent to publicly hurt."