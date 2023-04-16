Karol G Uses Comical ‘Spanish Class' ‘SNL' Skit to Make a Statement Against Photoshopping

Following her recent pushback against photoshopping, Karol G used a cameo skit appearance on "Saturday Night Live" as an opportunity to make a statement against the editing application.

During the "Spanish Class" sketch, the students and teacher didn't appear to be excelling at the language until two Spanish speaking students, played by host Ana De Armas and cast member Marcello Hernandez, gave them some much-needed help.

Will Heath / NBC Ana de Armas as Maria and Marcello Hernández as Hugo during the “Spanish Class” sketch on Saturday, April 15, 2023.

After the class asked de Armas, who is originally from Cuba, and Hernandez to teach them a thing or two, the two called in musical guest Karol G for some additional help.

The "Mañana Será Bonito" singer then burst into the classroom amid roaring applause, wearing a t-shirt that had the word "photoshop" crossed out. She then broke down the alphabet while everyone danced along.

The subtle protest comes about a week after Karol G called out GQ Mexico in an Instagram post for photoshopping her cover, saying the image "does NOT represent me."

“My face doesn’t look like that, my body doesn’t look like that and I feel very happy and comfortable with how I look naturally,” the singer wrote in Spanish, captioning both a selfie photo with no makeup and the GQ Mexico cover.

Karol G continued, explaining that she was initially grateful and happy to make an appearance on the cover, but that despite disagreements with the edits, the magazine "did nothing about it, as if to look good I needed those changes."

"I understand the repercussions that this can have, but beyond feeling that it is disrespectful to me, it is [disrespectful for] women who wake up every day looking to feel comfortable with ourselves despite society’s stereotypes," she wrote.

Jamie Lee Curtis voiced her support for the singer on Instagram, sharing the cover and writing that she's "so happy that @karolg is bringing awareness to an issue I have been concerned about for a long time."

"We are human beings. We are not AI and this genocide against what is naturally beautiful is alarming and needs to be talked about," she said, adding that it's encouraging to have more young people disapproving of editing natural appearances.

"The cosmeceutical industrial complex wants you to look in the mirror and hate yourself and then buy their bulls---," Curtis added.

