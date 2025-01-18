Kardashians trailer: Kim Kardashian teases new romance

Originally appeared on E! Online

Kim Kardashian may be dating again.

Or did, at least, while filming season six of "The Kardashians" last year, as she hints heavily in a new trailer for the Hulu reality series.

"I had the intention of staying single. I was fully lying to you guys," a blonde Kim Kardashian says in a confessional in the video, released Jan. 17. "Me, not dating and not wanting love and attention? I don't think you know me."

Another scene shows her, sporting shorter, black hair, telling an unseen person while holding a phone, "I have a dinner with someone."

This marks the first time she has been linked romantically to anyone since she was spotted out with Odell Beckham Jr. several times in late 2023 and early 2024. Sources told multiple outlets last April that the SKIMS founder and NFL star had broken up.

And speaking of love lives, a familiar face from Khloe Kardashian's past makes an appearance in season six of "The Kardashians:" Her ex-husband, Lamar Odom, who is showing entering a room holding a bouquet of red roses.

Other highlights of the upcoming sixth season of "The Kardashians" include Khloe Kardashian's 40th birthday celebration and her and Kim Kardashian's July 2024 trip to India, where they attended the wedding of Anant Ambani — son of billionaire Mukesh Ambani — and Radhika Merchant.

In addition, the show includes a backstage look at Kim Kardashian and ex-husband Kanye West's eldest daughter North West's performance as Simba in Disney's 30th anniversary tribute to "The Lion King" at the Hollywood Bowl, which took place last May.

"I thought I was busy before. Having to be her momager right now is crazy," Kim says about the 11-year-old in the trailer. "Oh my God, I'm Kris Jenner! What's happening?"

"The Kardashians"' sixth season also takes viewers behind the scenes of Kim Kardashian and Kourtney Kardashian's SKIMS x Dolce & Gabbana November 2024 collaboration, which came about after the two reconciled following a feud over the Italian luxury brand. In ads for the limited edition collection, the sister channel vintage Italian cinematic looks.

"I think Kim is sabotaging me," Kourtney jokes in the trailer. "I have hair like Shirley Temple and she has bombshell hair. Is that why she brought me here — to get revenge?"

Season six of "The Kardashians" is set to premiere on Hulu Feb. 6.