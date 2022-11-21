Ye, the rapper formerly known as Kanye West, appears to have returned to Twitter more than a month after his Twitter account was locked over offensive and antisemitic posts that the social media company said violated its policies.

Since Ye's account was locked, Twitter has finalized its sale to CEO Elon Musk.

Ye tweeted out "Shalom :)," the Hebrew word for peace, after appearing to return to Twitter earlier in the day.

"Testing... Testing... Seeing if my Twitter is unblocked," Ye posted on his account in the middle of the day Sunday.

Ye's Twitter suspension occurred during a month of October that was filled with controversy for the rapper. First, the rapper made headlines when and political commentator Candace Owens wore "White Lives Matter" t-shirts at the runway during Paris Fashion Week. Then, after fellow rapper Sean "Diddy" Combs posted on Instagram that he did not support Ye's "White Lives Matter" shirts and urged people not to buy them, Ye responded by accusing Combs of being controlled by Jewish people.

Ye continued to post offensive and antisemitic comments on Twitter and Instagram, leading to his suspension on both platforms. His partner for his Yeezy brand, Adidas, also ended its relationship worth approximately $1.5 billion with the rapper.

In early November, NBC News reviewed documents that showed Ye paid a settlement to a former employee who alleged he had used antisemitic comments in the workplace. Furthermore, six people who have worked with Ye or witnessed him in professional settings over the past five years told NBC News that they had heard him mention conspiracy theories about Jewish people or praise Hitler.

Although Twitter and Musk have both not commented on Ye's reinstatement, the social media platform reinstated former President Donald Trump after a Twitter poll tweeted out Musk voted for the new CEO to allow the reinstatement.

Since Musk has taken over Twitter, the company has been in a state of chaos. Musk has conducted mass lay offs of its workforce and hate speech has risen on the platform.

Kanye West has been dropped as a client by CAA.