Kaley Cuoco has a painful condition some new moms get: What is ‘mommy wrist'?

Aches and pains don't end after pregnancy. New mom Kaley Cuoco revealed she is suffering from a bout of tendonitis that was likely caused by lifting her 3-month-old bundle of joy, Matilda.

“They call it ‘mommy wrist,’” Cuoco captioned a recent Instagram Story, in which she is seen wearing a black compression bandage.

“Mommy wrist” or “mommy thumb,” officially known as de Quervain tenosynovitis, occurs with repetitive movements such as lifting, carrying or nursing an infant according to the Mayo Clinic. Therapies include taking an over-the-counter pain reliever, applying ice to the affected area and wearing a splint or brace to help rest the inflame tendons. In some cases, physical therapy is recommended.

https://www.instagram.com/p/CqgCGBwL0Cj/?utm_source=ig_embed&ig_rid=c9dd28cf-14c4-407e-9e41-4b6ac60eb0d0

Get Philly local news, weather forecasts, sports and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Philadelphia newsletters.

Cuoco and her partner, Tom Pelphrey, who is best known for his role in “Ozark,” welcomed Matilda on March 30.

Cuoco announced the news on Instagram two days later.

“Introducing, Matilda Carmine Richie Pelphrey, the new light of our lives!” she wrote on Instagram a few days after Matilda was born. “We are overjoyed and grateful for this little miracle.”

Cuoco and Pelphrey met in April 2022 while attending the premiere of the final season of “Ozark.” They were introduced by their manager.

“I heard his voice, and I turned around, and it was like my life was over, or just starting,” Cuoco gushed in an interview with USA Today. “It hit me. It was love at first sight. We were immediately connected. I do feel like I’ve known him my whole life, but I wasn’t ready for him. We’re ready to build a life together.”The couple made their first public appearance together in May 2022, when they attended writer-producer Greg Berlanti’s Hollywood Walk of Fame ceremony.

Cuoco predicts that Matilda will follow in her and Pelphrey's footsteps and pursue an acting career.

“It’s in her genes; I don’t know how she won’t,” Cuoco said to Emmy magazine for their June cover story. “The child already thinks she’s the star of everything.”

This story first appeared on TODAY.com. More from TODAY: