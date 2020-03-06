Justin Bieber Tells Philly to ‘Come Say Hi’

Music superstar Justin Bieber says he wants to meet his Philly fans.

The 26-year-old multi-platinum singer posted a photo to his Instagram on around 3 p.m. Friday from the top of the steps outside the Philadelphia Museum of Art. His caption: "Hey guys I'm in Philly come say hi."

Bieber was nowhere to be found when an NBC10 photojournalist stopped by the Art Museum after he made the post.

It's not clear why Bieber is in town. His next scheduled appearance is a concert on August 1 at Lincoln Financial Field.

His Instagram story showed him inside the Staples Center in downtown Los Angeles on Thursday night.