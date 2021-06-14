Pop star Justin Bieber and hip hop star Lil Baby are set to headline this year’s Made in America festival. The lineup also includes Doja Cat, Megan Thee Stallion, Roddy Ricch and Bobby Shmurda.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

Last month, the music festival announced on Twitter that the 2021 edition will take place on the Saturday (Sept. 4) and Sunday (Sept. 5) of Labor Day weekend.

The Jay-Z-curated music festival, which is held at Philadelphia’s Ben Franklin Parkway, didn't take place in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“This year will be like no other, as Made In America celebrates 10 years of music history making moments,” Jay-Z said in a statement. “The artists’ performances will be even bigger and Cause Village will host a wider range of amazing philanthropic organizations."

Made in America had been a Labor Day weekend tradition since its inception in 2012. Artists including Jay-Z, his wife Beyoncé, Rihanna, Pearl Jam, Nine Inch Nails, Coldplay, Nicki Minaj, Kanye West and The Weeknd have played to tens of thousands of people over the years.

This year’s festival will benefit the ACLU of Pennsylvania and a portion of net proceeds will also support The REFORM Alliance, organizers said.

Tickets for this year’s concert are currently on sale.