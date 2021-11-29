Julia Roberts' Husband Shares Rare Photo of Twins on Their 17th Birthday

These birthday tributes are guaranteed to make you smile.

Julia Roberts and Danny Moder's twins just turned 17 years old. And although the Oscar winner and the cinematographer tend to keep their kids out of the spotlight, they did make a rare exception over the weekend for Hazel Moder and Phinnaeus Moder's birthday.

"17 of the Sweetest years of life," Julia, who also shares 14-year-old son Henry Moder with Danny, wrote in a Nov. 28 Instagram post alongside a photo of the twins as newborns.

Julia's niece, actress Emma Roberts, commented on the adorable picture, which originally appeared on the cover of People, with three heart emojis.

Meanwhile, Hazel and Phinnaeus' dad also celebrated their birthdays on his social media page. "These rabble rousers," Danny captioned a photo of the duo eating breakfast. "17 today. thank you for helping me through fatherhood."

In the comments of the post, many of Danny and Julia's celeb pals couldn't help but gush over their twins. "17!!!!!" Ali Wentworth wrote. "Happy Birthday!" While director Alex Richanbach commented, "This is insane, man. Happy birthday to these two grown ups!"

Though Julia and Danny —who tied the knot in 2002 — have kept their family life very private over the years, their daughter Hazel did recently make her red carpet debut. The teen was photographed at the 2021 Cannes Film Festival in July while attending the Flag Day screening, a film which Danny served as a cinematographer on.

Days earlier, Julia and Danny celebrated their wedding anniversary. "Today we start our 20th year of marriage," Danny wrote in a July 4 Instagram post alongside a selfie of the duo. "This photo was on a dusty road before that big idea ... just holding on to this beautiful girl one day at a time. One epic day at a time."

The Mona Lisa Smile actress also marked the special occasion on her Instagram account. "19 years," she wrote. "Just getting started!"