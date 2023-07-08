Jonah Hill's ex Sarah Brady accuses actor of emotional abuse

Jonah Hill's ex-girlfriend Sarah Brady alleges the star abused her emotionally during their relationship.

On July 6, the Californian surfer, 26, shared on Instagram a professional photo of herself wearing a white, plunging crop top and matching mini skirt while standing in front of some cacti, writing, "Reviving a pic I took down by request of a misogynist narcissist."

Brady, who dated Hill between 2021 and 2022, wrote on her Instagram Story July 7, "Someone being an emotionally abusive partner doesn't mean they're a terrible person (often stems from their own trauma) and at the same time it doesn't mean it's ok."

Brady shared on her Instagram Story several screenshots from past alleged online conversations with the You People actor, 39, including one in which he allegedly asked her to remove photos of herself surfing in a swimsuit from her Instagram, which she did. He allegedly told her via text December 2021 that he is "not comfortable" with her posting such pics, or with a number of other things.

"Plain and simple," he allegedly wrote. "If you need: Surfing with men, boundaryless inappropriate friendships with men, to model, to post pictures of yourself in a bathing suit, to post sexual pictures, friendships with women who are in unstable places and from your wild recent past beyond getting a lunch or coffee or something respectful...I am not the right partner for you. If these things bring you to a state of happiness I support it and there will be no hard feelings. These are my boundaries for romantic partnership."

E! News has reached out to Hill's rep for comment and has not heard back.

Brady had allegedly responded to the Superbad actor, "Understood. I don't need or want: Surfing with men without you there unless they are trusted close friends (mutually agreed upon), boundaryless inappropriate friendships with men, to model, to post pictures of myself in a bathing suit for the next year unless it is a tasteful (likely surfing) photo you have pre-approved, to post sexual pictures, friendships with unstable women from my recent past beyond getting a lunch or coffee or something respectful."

Brady wrote over the screenshot of the conversation, "#getwhipped This is high key so embarrassing. I did this all in the name of protecting him from crippling anxiety."

In another text thread, Hill allegedly wrote to Brady, "I respect your skill and your surfing. I respect how you want to present yourself. I respect that you're hot and beautiful. And I respect however you want to live. But I also respect myself. And what I'm interested in in my own life. And what I let into my heart and inner circle. So celebrate yourself and your life however you please. And shine bright."

In another Instagram Story, Brady posted a screenshot of a conversation with a friend, in which she told them, "Psychological abuse can cause just as much damage. Especially to someone with a generic mental illness like me. I was probably a perfect target for him, having been recently diagnosed with bipolar type 1 disorder and towards the end of the relationship when he was running out of ways to manipulate me, he started questioning my sanity and my medications."

Brady wrote that she decided to speak out about Hill now because "keeping it to myself was causing more damage to my mental health than sharing it could ever do." She added, "It's been a year of healing & growth with the help of loved ones and doctors to get back to living my life without guilt, shame, and self-judgement for things as small as surfing in a swimsuit rather than a more conservative wetsuit."

Jonah's ex alleges that the Wolf of Wall Street star was initially unbothered by her surfing photos, sharing a screenshot of a July 2021 DM exchange in which he allegedly sent her a heart eyes emoji in response to one of her posts. "Yep like kind of unbelievable that a man who sent me s--t like this," she wrote to a friend, "would then be upset I didn't read his mind and take down pics of that once I was in a relationship with him."

Brady also shared a screenshot of a review of Jonah's 2022 documentary Stutz, featuring psychiatrist Phil Stutz. Over the actor's photo, his ex wrote, "Just another narcissist" and "You make me sick."

Brady later posted a photo of Jonah surfing, writing, "No more calling him into waves plz."

Brady shared her posts about Hill a month after his rep confirmed the actor had welcomed his first child with new girlfriend Olivia Millar. The baby's sex was not made public.

"I hope my ex has a daughter," Brady wrote on her Instagram Story. "Maybe she'll turn him into a real feminist."