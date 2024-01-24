How to watch Jon Stewart host ‘The Daily Show' again live in NYC

What to Know Jon Stewart will return to host "The Daily Show" on Mondays starting Feb. 12 through the 2024 elections

The "fans experience" website 1iota.com has opened registration for tickets to "The Daily Show" through the middle of March

The show is taped at 4:30 p.m. from Monday through Friday at 733 11th Avenue on the corner of 52nd Street and 11th Avenue

"The Daily Show" has been without a host for nearly a year since Trevor Noah's departure, but that seat will soon be filled by no other than its previous host, Jon Stewart.

Fans of the comedian will have only a small chance to see him in the Manhattan studio only once a week, though. Stewart will be sitting at the news desk on Mondays, starting Feb. 12, through the 2024 elections, Comedy Central said. Here's how you can request up to two tickets to see the show's taping in person.

The "fans experience" website 1iota.com has opened registration for tickets to "The Daily Show" through the middle of March. If you are among the lucky fans whose requests for tickets are granted, keep in mind that a ticket doesn't guarantee admittance and you have to prove that you are over 18 years old.

Get Philly local news, weather forecasts, sports and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Philadelphia newsletters.

The show is taped at 4:30 p.m. from Monday through Friday at 733 11th Avenue on the corner of 52nd Street and 11th Avenue.

1iota says you should arrive 30-45 minutes before the check-in time on your electronic ticket. Once filming starts, you can expect to be seated for about 90-120 minutes.

Don't be discouraged if you can't get a ticket. In addition to TV show tapings, the website also offers movie screenings, red carpet premieres, award shows and other experiences around the city.