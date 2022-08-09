Johnny Depp Signs New 7-Figure Deal With Dior After Amber Heard Trial

Johnny Depp is ready to get back to work.

After his legal win in the defamation lawsuit against ex Amber Heard, the veteran actor has resigned his lucrative contract with Dior.

A source connected to the deal tells E! News that the French luxury brand "has re-upped their contract" with Depp to reflect "a seven figure" agreement for the 59-year-old to continue as the face of Dior's mens fragrance Sauvage.

Hinting that the relationship between Depp and Dior is still going strong, the brand's official beauty Instagram posted photos and videos of Depp backstage at one of his recent concerts in Paris, shot by famed photographer Greg Williams.

"Fearless yet human," one caption read on Aug. 8. "Just like Sauvage."

In another clip, Depp is seen holding his guitar and stepping out onto the stage before a screaming crowd, as he shares that "Sauvage brings me a lot of memories, a lot of shows."

"Things that you smelled growing up that if I smell it, it takes me right back and I see the person that used to wear it," he continued. "It's a sense memory, so a smell can make you travel."

E! News has reached out to Dior and to Depp's rep and hasn't received a comment.

The "Pirates of the Caribbean" star has been the face of Dior's Sauvage since 2015. The product was the best-selling men's cologne on Sephora and Ulta's websites amid his recent trial, the Wall Street Journal reported in June.

On June 1, a jury found Heard liable of defaming Depp in a 2018 Washington Post op-ed in which she described herself as a "public figure representing domestic abuse." The jury initially awarded the actor $15 million in damages, though punitive damages were later reduced to the state's $350,000 legal limit, making the total damages awarded almost $10.4 million.

Heard, who filed a $100 million countersuit against Depp over an alleged "online smear campaign," was awarded $2 million in compensatory damages.

In July, the exes both filed motions to appeal the verdicts awarded to one another, according to court documents obtained by E! News.

Following the trial, Depp jetted off to the U.K. to perform in a series of concerts with musician Jeff Beck in Europe, who he recently announced a new album with. Depp is also set to join his Hollywood Vampires bandmates -- classic rock icons Alice Cooper, Joe Perry and Tommy Henriksen -- for an overseas tour next year.

