John Travolta Shares Heartfelt Tribute to Kelly Preston on First Mother's Day Since Her Death

John Travolta posted a tender tribute to late wife Kelly Preston on his first Mother's Day without her.

The 67-year-old "Pulp Fiction" star took to Instagram on Sunday, May 9 to share two family photos of himself with Preston, along with a caption expressing his love for the actress who died on July 12, 2020 at age 57 after battling breast cancer.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

"Dearest Kelly, you brought into my life three of the most wonderful children I have ever known," Travolta wrote. "Thank you. We love and miss you. Happy Mother's Day."

The first pic in the carousel shows Travolta and Preston relaxing in bed while he holds then-newborn son Benjamin as daughter Ella rests her head on Travolta's shoulder. All four of them are dressed in white in the pic. Today, Ben is 10, while Ella is currently 21.

In the second photo from the post, Preston is holding son Jett while Travolta stands nearby, and both parents have wide smiles on their faces. Jett passed away in 2009 at the age of 16 after suffering a seizure.

First-Time Moms: Mother's Day 2021

Travolta discussed his grieving process with Esquire Spain in an interview published last month. During the sit-down, he explained that despite loved ones offering condolences after Preston passed, he didn't necessarily find solace in the support.

"The most important thing you can do to help another when they are in mourning is to allow them to live it and not complicate it with yours," he shared. "I felt so saturated with everyone's sadness that I didn't know what to do."

In announcing Preston's death on his Instagram account in July, Travolta wrote that the "Jerry Maguire" star "fought a courageous fight with the love and support of so many."