John Stamos shares adorable video with 5-year-old son Billy on his 60th birthday

Have mercy — John Stamos just turned 60 and shared the sweetest family video.

On Aug. 19, the "Full House" alum celebrated the milestone birthday with his wife Caitlin McHugh Stamos and their son Billy, posting a clip of a sweet conversation with their 5-year-old on Instagram.

"Do you know how happy I am that I turned 60 and I have such a wonderful son like you?" the actor asks the boy, who is lying next to him on a bed.

"So happy," his son says to the camera. "And my name is Billy Stamos and I am John Stamos' son."

Get Philly local news, weather forecasts, sports and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Philadelphia newsletters.

The younger Stamos explained to the viewers that his dad performs with the Beach Boys and that he is "such a big fan."

In the video, which contains the song "Pure Imagination" from "Willy Wonka and the Chocolate Factory" in the background, the boy then declares to his dad, "You don't look 60. You look baby."

Stamos asked his son, "How old do I look? How old do you really think I look?" to which his son reiterates, "Baby. And also, you're 60."

John Stamos and Caitlin McHugh: Romance Rewind

Stamos also asked his son, "Do you think about me in your prayers?" His son responded, "Of course."

The video ends with a montage of several of Stamos family moments and audio of the late Gene Wilder as Willy Wonka telling Charlie Bucket at the end of "Willy Wonka and the Chocolate Factory," "Don't forget what happened to the man who suddenly got everything he always wanted...he lived happily ever after."

Stamos captioned the video, "I'm right where I'm supposed to be at 60! Thank you for all the birthday wishes and love. I hope to give back to you what you have given me, a wonderful life."

McHugh paid tribute to Stamos on her own Instagram, sharing a photo of the two and writing, "Can you believe this man is 60?! The only way he shows his age is in his wisdom and his extensive list of life accomplishments. I'm excited that he's sharing his whole story, mind, heart, soul with you in his memoir to be released in October. If You Would Have Told Me is available for pre-sale. HAPPY BIRTHDAY LOVE!"