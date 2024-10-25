John Legend says Chrissy Teigen's life was ‘in danger' before abortion

Originally appeared on E! Online

John Legend is revealing more details about his wife Chrissy Teigen’s late-term abortion.

The “All of Me” singer — who shares kids Luna, 8, Miles, 6, Esti, 21 months, and Wren, 16 months, with Teigen — recently recalled the life-saving medical procedure she had in September 2020 when they lost their son Jack.

“Her life was in danger,” Legend said on the Oct. 23 episode of the "Club Shay Shay" podcast. “She was well past 15 weeks when she had to have an abortion. She was miscarrying and bleeding out, and all these things were happening.”

As a result of a partial placental abruption — which occurs when the placenta detaches from the uterus before delivery, which can be life-threatening for both the fetus and the parent, according to Cleveland Clinic — the "Cravings" cookbook author and “You & I” singer were not able to save their beloved baby Jack.

“People that have an abortion after 15 weeks almost always wanted to keep the baby,” Legend continued, “but there's some kind of complication that came up that they have to have an abortion."

Following the loss, Teigen shared an emotional message of heartbreak, detailing her and her doctors’ extensive efforts to save baby Jack.

"We are shocked and in the kind of deep pain you only hear about, the kind of pain we've never felt before,” she wrote in the September 2020 Instagram post. “We were never able to stop the bleeding and give our baby the fluids he needed, despite bags and bags of blood transfusions. It just wasn't enough."

In her statement, Teigen addressed her son directly and apologized for not being able to see him grow up.

"To our Jack — I'm so sorry that the first few moments of your life were met with so many complications,” she continued, “that we couldn't give you the home you needed to survive. We will always love you."

A month after their devastating loss, Legend and Teigen honored the memory of their son by getting matching wrist tattoos of his name.

“We never decide on our babies' names until the last possible moment after they're born, just before we leave the hospital,” she shared on Instagram. “But we, for some reason, had started to call this little guy in my belly Jack. So he will always be Jack to us.”