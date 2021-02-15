Joe Biden's Grandkids Gift Him Touching Memento in Honor of Presidents Day

President Joe Biden received a touching gift from his family just in time for Presidents Day on Monday.

Naomi Biden, the 27-year-old granddaughter of Biden, posted the gift she and the rest of his grandchildren got him ahead of his first Presidents Day serving as president. In the photo, Biden can be seen sporting a tan baseball cap embroidered with the presidential seal. Above and below the emblem, the cap read, “Presidential Retreat, Camp David.”

“We bought him some swag since it’s Presidents’ Day weekend and he’s 'literally' President,” she tweeted.

In the same thread, she posted a second photo, showing off the back of his cap, which simply read, “Pop.”

“And just to make sure the job title doesn’t get to his head…” she wrote alongside the secondary shot.

This is the first weekend President Biden has spent at Camp David, a retreat in western Maryland many of his predecessors have used to get away from Washington D.C. According to Bloomberg, on Friday he told reporters, “We’re going to be up at Camp David for Valentine’s Day,” adding he planned to “just hang out with the family and do what we always do."

That is definitely what he seemed to be up to, as evident in Naomi's Instagram Story. She shared a short video clip of her grandfather playing the video game "Mario Kart" in what looks like a small arcade on the retreat grounds. She captioned the story with the funny sentiment, "Secret service made the exception and let him drive himself."

She continued the joke, "A little rusty but he still won (barely)."

The younger Biden is no stranger to sharing sweet behind-the-scenes moments of her grandfather. Back in November, she posted a candid family moment after the family broke the news to Biden that he had won the election.

The Columbia University Law School graduate shared the snap to Twitter, simply captioning the post, “11.07.20.”

Ahead of the inauguration last month, four of Biden’s grandchildren, Naomi, Finnegan, Maisy, and Natalie, as well as his daughter Ashley, sat down with TODAY’s Jenna Bush Hager to talk about their friendship with Malia and Sasha Obama as well as their close relationship with their grandfather.

Maisy, Finnegan and Naomi are the daughters of Hunter Biden while Natalie is the daughter of the late Beau Biden.

