Jimmy Fallon posts his ‘SNL' audition ahead of show's 50th anniversary special

"Saturday Night Live" alum and host of "The Tonight Show" Jimmy Fallon reposted his audition for the sketch comedy show along with a heart-warming message.

"My SNL audition. I was so nervous. I want to thank Lorne Michaels for everything. (And @AdamSandler.)" Fallon wrote on X.

My SNL audition. I was so nervous. I want to thank Lorne Michaels for everything. (And @AdamSandler.) #SNL50 pic.twitter.com/vY5hYXZjDv — Jimmy Fallon (@jimmyfallon) February 16, 2025

Fallon was a "SNL" cast member from 1998 to 2004, where he became known for many hilarious sketches including the Bee Gees-themed "Barry Gibb Talk Show" he has done with singer and multi-time "SNL" host Justin Timberlake.

"SNL 50: The Anniversary Special" is airing Sunday night starting at 8 p.m. ET, and is considered the largest TV reunion in entertainment history. Cast and hosts from 1975 on are on-hand for the three-hour event, including Fallon, who also hosted the "SNL50: The Homecoming Concert" on Friday night.

The concert, held at Radio City Music Hall in New York City, included many of the performers who have stepped on Studio 8H over the years, including Lady Gaga, Bad Bunny and the Backstreet Boys.

Adam Sandler is celebrating 50 years of “SNL.” On the red carpet in New York City ahead of "SNL50: The Anniversary Special," the comedian chatted with Access Hollywood's Emily Orozco about the special night and looked back at his time on the show.