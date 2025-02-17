Saturday Night Live

Jimmy Fallon posts his ‘SNL' audition ahead of show's 50th anniversary special

"The Tonight Show" host was a cast member from 1998 to 2004.

By Brendan Brightman

Jimmy Fallon on Friday, February 14, 2025.
Virginia Sherwood/Peacock via Getty Images

"Saturday Night Live" alum and host of "The Tonight Show" Jimmy Fallon reposted his audition for the sketch comedy show along with a heart-warming message.

"My SNL audition. I was so nervous. I want to thank Lorne Michaels for everything. (And @AdamSandler.)" Fallon wrote on X.

Philadelphia news 24/7: Watch NBC10 free wherever you are

Fallon was a "SNL" cast member from 1998 to 2004, where he became known for many hilarious sketches including the Bee Gees-themed "Barry Gibb Talk Show" he has done with singer and multi-time "SNL" host Justin Timberlake.

Get top local stories in Philly delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC Philadelphia's News Headlines newsletter.

"SNL 50: The Anniversary Special" is airing Sunday night starting at 8 p.m. ET, and is considered the largest TV reunion in entertainment history. Cast and hosts from 1975 on are on-hand for the three-hour event, including Fallon, who also hosted the "SNL50: The Homecoming Concert" on Friday night.

The concert, held at Radio City Music Hall in New York City, included many of the performers who have stepped on Studio 8H over the years, including Lady Gaga, Bad Bunny and the Backstreet Boys.

Adam Sandler is celebrating 50 years of “SNL.” On the red carpet in New York City ahead of "SNL50: The Anniversary Special," the comedian chatted with Access Hollywood's Emily Orozco about the special night and looked back at his time on the show.

This article tagged under:

Saturday Night Live
Newsletters Local U.S. and World Politics Weather Weather Alerts School Closings See It, Share It Sports Phillies Eagles Sixers Flyers NBC Sports Philadelphia Investigators NBC10 Responds Submit a tip Watch The Lineup Philly Live Entertainment
About NBC10 Philadelphia Our News Standards Share a News Tip or Feedback Share a Consumer Complaint Share Photos and Video Watch Live TV Community NBC Sports Philadelphia TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters Contests Cozi TV
Contact Us