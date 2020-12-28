Jessie J Reveals She Was Hospitalized After Temporarily Going ‘Completely Deaf'

This certainly hasn't been the most wonderful time of the year for Jessie J.

The "Bang Bang" singer recently revealed that she was hospitalized on Christmas Eve with Meniere's disease, an inner ear disorder that can cause vertigo and hearing loss.

"I woke up and felt like I was completely deaf in my right ear, couldn't walk in a straight line," she explained during a recent Instagram live, according to the Daily Mail. "I know that a lot of people suffer from it and I've actually had a lot of people reach out to me and give me great advice, so I've just been laying low in silence."

Which meant she had to, unfortunately, put her voice on hold.

Download our free mobile app for iOS or Android to get the latest breaking news and in-depth coverage.

"Now's the first time I've been able to sing and bear it," the 32-year-old artist said. "I'm super grateful for my health. It just threw me off. On Christmas Eve, I was in the ear hospital going, 'What is going on?' But I'm glad I went early and they worked out what it was real quick and I got put on the right medicine, so I feel a lot better."

2020's New Holiday Music

Come Christmas Day, she took to Instagram to share a health update, noting she was watching "The Queen's Gambit" with her finger in her ear.

"I've done the first episode 4 times because I zero focus," she said, "and my ear sounds like someone crawled in and turned a hair dryer on."

"Sending LOVE to everyone who needs it, is or isn't alone. We all need some extra love. This Christmas might be a little off. BUT one in a lifetime isn't bad when some people haven't had one good one in their lifetime."

And now that she's on the mend, she's jokingly focusing on other matters. As she pitch-perfectly belted out in a video on Sunday, "I can't stop eating. F--k."