Jessica Biel and son Silas serve up sweet bonding moment at US Open

Originally appeared on E! Online

Jessica Biel's latest family outing is a total ace.

The star of "The Sinner" took her 9-year-old son Silas — who she shares with husband of 12 years Justin Timberlake — to the U.S. Open to watch the second round of the championship, and the stylish New York City outing served as a lovely bonding moment.

For the Aug. 29 event, Biel rocked a cream Ralph Lauren pantsuit with a classic white tee underneath. To top off her look, the 42-year-old wore her short hair pin-straight and aptly accessorized with a tennis necklace.

As for Silas? He looked so grown up sporting gray joggers and a coordinating blue-and-green-striped rugby polo from Ralph Lauren.

And the mother-son duo seemed to be in seventh heaven while sitting in the stands of Arthur Ashe Stadium. At one point, Biel excitedly directed the 9-year-old's attention to something in the distance, and he stood up in his seat to get a better look. In another photo from the day, Silas and his mom stared intently at the court, both consumed by a nail-biting moment.

And while the tennis-filled hangout marked a rare public outing for the two, Biel has previously provided insight into her relationship with Silas and his 4-year-old brother Phineas, who she also shares with Timberlake.

"Playing with my sons is the most fun — wrestling, playing LEGO, building LEGO, swimming, playing sports, reading together," the "7th Heaven" alum shared in a video for People published May 20. "I love spending time with them, and I love getting down and dirty with them on the floor and just having fun. Not worrying about getting dirty or anything like that."

And to ensure she and her boys have the freedom to play without the public scrutiny that comes with her level of fame, Biel revealed that she, Timberlake and their kids have been living at their property in Big Sky, Montana, which they purchased in 2015.

"You get hammered in the east coast, you kinda get hammered on the west coast," she explained on a May episode of Kelly Ripa's "Let's Talk Off Camera" podcast. "That's why we don't really live there anymore."

She added, "It's just trying to create some normalcy for these kids. We wanna share our family with our loved ones and friends."

