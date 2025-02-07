Jessica Alba files for divorce from Cash Warren

Originally appeared on E! Online

Jessica Alba and Cash Warren‘s family is entering a new era.

After the "Honey" star — who first tied the knot with the film producer in 2008 — confirmed that they had, indeed, broken up, she officially filed for divorce Feb. 7.

In documents obtained by E! News, Alba — who shares Honor, 16, Haven, 13, and Hayes, 7, with Warren — asks for joint physical and legal custody of their kids. The actress also cites "irreconcilable differences" as the reason for their split and lists Dec. 27 as the official date of their separation.

In early January, TMZ was the first to report the news of Alba and Warren's breakup. However, the pair’s separation came after months of speculation, as Alba continually stepped out publicly without her wedding ring, and shared a cryptic Instagram post of 2024 highlights in December, that notably did not include Warren.

“The Year of the Snake teaches us profound self-improvement, encouraging growth from within and expanding our consciousness,” Alba wrote in the Dec. 31 post. “It reminds us that becoming a better version of ourselves allows for greater flexibility, shedding rigidity, and embracing transformation.”

In addition to the theme of new beginnings in her caption, the "Fantastic Four" actress also included several inspirational quotes in her highlight carousel — several that allude to reclaiming power in 2025. One quote reads, “Ending the year with a heart full of gratitude, lessons learned and no regrets.”

Alba topped off her post with a note on looking forward, adding in her caption, “This enables us as empaths and lightworkers to strive for expansion within our collective consciousness.”

Since 2025 began, the 43-year-old has not let anyone dim her light. On Jan. 13, the Honest Company founder stepped out for the first time since news of her separation from Warren for a quick trip to Erewhon in Los Angeles to grab lunch.

According to eyewitnesses, Alba appeared to be in a great mood, before taking her groceries to a nearby park with her youngest son and a friend.

Despite their separation and preceding breakup speculation, Alba and Warren have put on a united front. After all, the couple stepped out for a trip to Universal Studios to celebrate Hayes’ birthday just days before their breakup was confirmed.

“The best day at #UniversalStudios celebrating our 7-year-old, Hayes,” Alba wrote in a Jan. 3 Instagram post. “Thank you for having us.”

Alba and Warren have also been open about how much support they gave each other throughout their relationship.

"We can talk about anything,” Warren explained during a 2021 episode of the "Works for Us" podcast during an appearance alongside Alba. “We can sit down, we can make each other laugh, we can piss each other off — just that best friend friendship, that trust.”

Meanwhile, Alba emphasized at the time that Warren was her “ride or die.”

“We’re in it,” she added. “We both committed to being in it. The second you can choose to be in it, is when you're like, 'Hmm, I don't know, I can probably choose to not do this anymore.’ The second that happens, that's when it gets weird.”