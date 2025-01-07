Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck settle divorce after 4 months 

Originally appeared on E! Online

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez are moving on.

Less than five months after the "Hustlers" star filed for divorce from the two-time Oscar winner, the pair reached a divorce settlement, according to documents obtained by E! News Jan. 6.

According to the filing, both J. Lo and Affleck agreed uncontested to the terms of Lopez's initial filing, which proposed that they each walk away with whatever earnings they individually acquired during their two-year marriage. Additionally, the pair will forego providing future spousal support to each other, and Lopez will restore her former last name, which she had changed to Affleck following their 2022 nuptials.

E! News reached out to reps for Lopez and Affleck for comment on the settlement but has not heard back.

The singer filed for divorce from the actor in L.A. County Superior Court on Aug. 20, exactly two years after she and the Oscar winner tied the knot in a Las Vegas ceremony, citing their separation date as April 26. But while the pair had privately parted ways ahead of filing to legally end their marriage, public speculation about the state of their relationship ran rampant in the months leading up to the filing due to Lopez’s solo appearance at the 2024 Met Gala and her liking an Instagram post about relationship red flags.

"You can’t build a relationship with someone who is disconnected from themselves," the caption of the March Instagram post read. "We can’t expect someone to see us when we can’t even see themselves. Getting in a relationship is the easy part. Nurturing and fostering it is a different story. After all, love is not a feeling, it’s action."

And since the divorce filing, Lopez, 55, has been vocal about how she’s been doing during a time in which her “whole f----ng world exploded.”

“You have to be complete, if you want something that’s more complete,” she told comedian Nikki Glaser in the October 2024 issue of Interview magazine. “You have to be good on your own. I thought I learned that, but I didn’t. And then, this summer, I had to be like, ‘I need to go off and be on my own. I want to prove to myself that I can do that.’”

And when it comes to new romances, the “On The Floor” singer shared that she is taking this opportunity to enjoy single life.

“There’s no new bar because I’m not looking for anybody,” she continued. “I’m not looking for anybody, because everything that I’ve done over the past 25, 30 years, being in these different challenging situations, what can I f--king do when it’s just me flying on my own. What if I’m just free?”

In fact, the "Hustlers" star canceled her tour last year to take the time to focus on herself and her family. And amid this time off, her and Affleck have publicly reunited multiple times for family outings. In September, the "Jenny From the Block" singer met up with the "Good Will Hunting" star, 52, and his ex-wife Jennifer Garner’s youngest kids — Seraphina Affleck, 15, and Samuel Affleck, 12 — and J.Lo's twins Max and Emme, 16, who she shares with ex-husband Marc Anthony. Ben’s daughter Violet, 19, is in college.

Plus, three days before Christmas, the former couple reunited again for a holiday meal alongside family members at Los Angeles' Soho House.

For Lopez, canceling her tour and parting ways with Affleck has given her a much-needed opportunity to grow as an individual.

“I was so devastated to let anybody down, but I just needed to be with my kids and myself and really dig down deep into things that were happening in my life,” she explained to Interview. “And I’m glad I did, because it was a really difficult time for me. Probably the hardest time of my life, but it was also the best time because I got to do that work on myself.”

