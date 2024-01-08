Jennifer Lawrence

Jennifer Lawrence mouths a cheeky message at the Golden Globes. What did she say?

She appears to know her reactions are the highlight of the evening.

By Samantha Kubota | TODAY

Jennifer Lawrence has been known for her various red carpet shenanigans, and the 2024 Golden Globes are no different.

Lawrence — who was nominated for best performance by a female actor in a motion picture (musical or comedy) for her role in "No Hard Feelings" — seemingly knew that a win wasn't in the cards for her on Sunday night.

She was up against some stiff competition: Emma Stone in “Poor Things”, Fantasia Barrino in the “The Color Purple”, Natalie Portman in “May December”, Alma Pöysti in “Fallen Leaves” and, of course, Margot Robbie for her titular role in “Barbie.”

As the announcer read the nominees for her award category, Lawrence jokingly mouthed to the camera, "If I don't win, I'm leaving!"

In the end, Stone took home the award and Lawrence couldn't have been more supportive.

As Stone's name was announced, Lawrence leaped to her feet and raised her fists in celebration before clapping enthusiastically.

Other notable reactions in the night included Ben Affleck cheering on a "Succession" winner and Taylor Swift not laughing at a Jo Koy joke.

