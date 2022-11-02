When it came to changing her last name, Jennifer Lawrence wasn't sure she'd volunteer as tribute.

The "Silver Linings Playbook" actress revealed that upon marrying art gallerist Cooke Maroney in October 2019, she was initially hesitant about taking on her new husband's last name.

"God, I had such a feminist meltdown about changing my name because it's my identity," Lawrence told The New York Times in an interview published Nov. 2. "It's the first thing I'm given."

However, the 32-year-old pointed out that since rising to fame as Katniss Everdeen in the blockbuster "Hunger Games" franchise, which spanned four movies between 2012 to 2015, her relationship with her name had fundamentally changed.

"I was born with the name Jennifer Lawrence, but that got taken from me when I was 21," Lawrence said. "And I never got it back."

As of result, the "American Hustle" actress ultimately had no hard feelings about changing it when she wed Maroney—with whom she shares son Cy, 6 months. "So it didn't feel like I was giving up anything," she continued, "That name already belongs to them."

Lawrence noted that she has no ill will towards the films that made her a household name, calling them "fantastic."

She added, "The only thing that gave me pause was just how famous it would make me."

As the Hunger Games franchise moves forward with the prequel "The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes" following a young, not yet president Coriolanus Snow, Lawrence said she feels "old as mold" but is content with how her level of fame has shifted post-"Hunger Games" frenzy.

As she put it, "I'm not scared of 13-year-olds anymore. They have no idea who I am."

Compared to her star power at the height of the franchise, Lawrence noted the spotlight wasn't shining as hard on her anymore.

"I can tell things are different by my interactions in the real world, just by the way that I can move about life," she continued. "There's an occasional article about me walking out in Ugg boots, but other than that, the interest has lessened, God bless it."