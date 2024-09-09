Jenn Tran reunites with Jonathon Johnson after Devin Strader breakup

Originally appeared on E! Online

Jenn Tran may be giving Jonathon Johnson her final rose, after all.

The "Bachelorette" star got Bachelor Nation buzzing on Sept. 8 when she reunited with Jonathon, a fan-favorite contestant who placed third on her season. Their reunion came less than a week after Tran revealed on the Sept. 3 After "The Final Rose" special that Devin Strader had ended their engagement two months after she gave him her final rose.

Tran and Johnson posted a handful cryptic videos on TikTok, which has fans speculating about the status of their relationship.

Get top local stories in Philly delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC Philadelphia's News Headlines newsletter.

"Everybody wants to know what I would do if I didn't win," Tran lipsyncs in one video, before Johnson enters the frame and adds, "I guess we'll never know."

After a fan commented a Taylor Swift reference, saying, "'I once believed love was black and white...but it's golden.' Jonathon is literally golden," the duo replied with another clip using audio from "Keeping Up With The Kardashians" in which Tran states, "With me, he's fine and amazing, but when he's not with me if whenever we have problems." Johnson replies, "And that's not so good."

The pair also appeared together in two additional videos on Johnson's TikTok account, including one in which he proclaims, "She broke my heart."

"Its okay [sic]," he captioned the playful clip. "im not holding a grudge [sic]."

Using audio from the most recent season of :Love Island USA," Johnson also teased the potential of Tran wanting to win him back.

"You think you're about to have your cake and eat it, too?" the audio says. "And cater to both of us? No, baby. You made your choice; you made your bed. Hump in it."

Tran and Johnson's cheeky TikTok videos came on the heels of the former "Bachelorette" star detailing what led to her breakup with Devin after filming her season's finale.

"It's been a really hard couple of months. We had left Hawaii engaged, very very happy. It was the happiest day of my life," Jenn explained on "After The Final Rose." "As soon as we had left Hawaii, things were just different. It kind of felt like he was pulling away, all the promises he had made to me of wanting to move somewhere together and have this future planned out."

She continued, "The efforts were inconsistent. He wasn't calling as much, texting as much. I was confused."

Tran went on to share that Strader broke up with her during a 15-minute phone call two months after popping the question.

"He had basically said that he didn't love me anymore and didn't feel the same way and felt like something had been off," she said. "He regretted getting engaged and I didn't know."

After the details of their split unfolded, Johnson praised Tran for how poised she was while reflecting on such a difficult time.

"I am so incredibly honored to have been a part of Jenn’s journey!" he wrote in a Sept. 5 Instagram post. "She has been an inspiration to women everywhere and I’m so proud of the way she carried herself throughout this process."

He went on, "She experienced a situation on a national scale that I would never want to see someone go through. But this WOMAN walked on stage, with her head held high, and handled herself with so much class and beauty that my jaw is on the floor."

The former "Bachelorette" hopeful went on to express excitement about the prospect of spending time with her while she films "Dancing With The Stars" in Los Angeles, where he lives.

"I know we talked about it a little bit already but I’m stoked to have you here in LA for a little," he said. “I know we’ll have some time to make some really awesome memories!"

It may have just been the most dramatic season finale yet. On Tuesday, Sept. 3, “Bachelorette” Jenn Tran’s season came to a close – but not without its own shocking twists and turns.