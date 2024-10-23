Originally appeared on E! Online

Stop, drop and roll on up to see Jelly Roll's new look.

The “Wild Ones” singer — who is currently on his Beautifully Broken tour — recently shared an update about his ongoing weight loss journey, revealing that he has now lost 100 pounds since his last tour.

“Next year when y’all see me, you won’t recognize me,” Jelly Roll said in an Oct. 23 Instagram video recapping his lifestyle changes. “I’m going to get under a pile of weights in a way that I never have.”

And while the 39-year-old — whose real name is Jason Bradley DeFord — has already hit his “goal,” he plans to continue working on shedding the pounds until the final stop on his international tour.

“When I see y'all in March for Canada dog,” he continued, “y'all aren't gonna recognize me, bro.”

As for how the “I Am Not Okay” singer has achieved this weight loss milestone? His nutritionist Ian Larios shed some light.

“We just passed the halfway point of tour and Jelly has been crushing it,” Larios said in the video, noting the musician has opted to “walk in the arenas” before concerts as well as take up basketball and boxing to stay active.

The chef — whose client list has also included UFC fighters like Daniel Cormier and light heavyweight champion Jamal Hill — also detailed Jelly Roll’s recent change in diet, listing one of his favorite pre-show snacks as a banana with manuka honey, stevia and dark chocolate.

In addition to the high-protein meals he has taught the country star to make, Larios has been supporting Jelly Roll as one of his biggest cheerleaders.

“The habits he’s been building are truly life changing,” the nutritionist wrote in a Sept. 16 Instagram post. “He’s doing this while also changing lives on this 56-city tour. Excited for him to show the world he’s just getting warmed up!”

And Jelly Roll — who married wife Bunnie XO in 2016 — celebrated the encouragement, commenting, “LETS GOOOOOO BUBBBBAAAA.”