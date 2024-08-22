Jane Fonda predicted Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck split

Originally appeared on E! Online

Jane Fonda is always looking out for those she loves — and that includes Jennifer Lopez.

After the "On the Floor" singer filed for divorce from Ben Affleck after two years of marriage on Aug. 20, fans are looking back on a frank conversation Lopez and Fonda had in the documentary "The Greatest Love Story Never Told."

"I want you to know that — I don't entirely know why — but I feel invested in you and Ben," she told Jennifer, "and I really, really, really want this to work."

But the Oscar winner — who has been very close with J.Lo since the two bonded on the set of 2005's Monster-in-Law — had some reservations about the rekindled romance.

"However, this is my concern," she continued. "Like, it feels too much like you're trying to prove something instead of just living it. You know, every other photograph is the two of you kissing and the two of you hugging."

Lopez was quick to laugh at the assertion and reassured her friend, "That's just us living our life."

But the 55-year-old understood where her friend was coming from.

"She's very protective of me," J.Lo explained, "and she felt like ‘You're putting yourself out there to get beat up again.'"

But as Fonda got ready to shoot her scenes as Sagittarius for "This Is Me…Now," she got candid with the singer about some of Ben's behavior that gave her pause.

"I get real scared," the 86-year-old began, "you know, with all that s--t about the Grammys and he looked unhappy and I'm like, 'Oh, my God, what's happening?'"

Once again, Lopez was quick to note that nothing was going on with Affleck at the time, adding, "He was like, 'It's like I've become the symbol of the beleaguered man.'"

Before agreeing to participate in the film, Fonda had actually expressed her thoughts to Lopez's longtime manager Benny Medina, which he relayed to the "Hustlers" actress.

"I believe that everyone in the entire world is pulling for this relationship and this love," Fonda had told him. "And the idea of how you present that is so sacrosanct, is so important that it should be handled in a way that you aren't overly flaunting it, so much so that it creates any form of criticism or resentment. My biggest concern is that when critics or people sort of come at her in any way."

But Fonda wasn't the only one sharing her thoughts, as the documentary also featured a conversation with Affleck, who described how he and J.Lo have very different thoughts on life in the spotlight.

After restarting their romance, the two would go on to marry in a private ceremony in Las Vegas on July 16, 2022, followed by a larger one in Georgia on Aug. 20 where they were surrounded by friends and family including Jen's 16-year-old twins Max and Emme with ex-husband Marc Anthony, and Ben's children with ex Jennifer Garner, Violet, 18, Seraphina, 15, and Samuel, 12.

Lopez's divorce filing came in on the two-year anniversary of the Georgia wedding, with her asking the court to waive her claim to spousal support and asking the judge to deny Affleck the same type of payment as the two did not have a prenuptial agreement in place.

