Jamie Foxx Says His ‘Heart Is Shattered' After Death of Younger Sister DeOndra Dixon

Jamie Foxx is mourning the loss of his beloved younger sister, DeOndra Dixon.

The actor announced Dixon's passing in a statement shared to Instagram on Monday, Oct. 26. She died Oct. 19 at the age of 36.

"My heart is shattered into a million pieces... my beautiful loving sister Deondra has transitioned... I say transitioned because she will always be alive... anyone who knew my sis... knew that she was a bright light," Foxx captioned a series of family photos through the years.

His message continued, "I can't tell you how many times we have had parties at the house where she has got on the dance floor and stolen the show... even gave her boyfriend @chrisbrownofficial a run for his money... well I know she is in heaven now dancing with her wings on."

In 2011, Dixon was named a Global Ambassador for the Global Down Syndrome Foundation. According to an autobiography shared to the organization's website, Dixon participated in the Special Olympics for nearly a decade and had aspirations of becoming a professional dancer.

"My brother has given me a chance to do some special things," she wrote. "I danced in his video 'Blame It.' I've danced on stage at some of his concerts all over the country. And guess what? I've danced at the Grammys!"

Foxx looked back on those cherished memories on social media, writing, "tho my pain is unbelievable I smile when I think of all of the great memories that she left me... my family... and her friends... from dancing in the blame it video... to Dancing on the Grammys... And becoming The ambassador to @globaldownsyndrome... from sliding down my stairs with a grin as wide as the rio grand... to serenading us with all of her music..."

He concluded, "Deondra you have left a hole in my heart... but I will fill it with all of the memories that you gave me ... I love you with every ounce of me... our family is shattered but we will put the pieces back together with your love."

The organization eulogized Dixon in a loving tribute of their own, calling her a "beacon of hope, a true leader and role model whose aim was to always help others."

"Everyone at the Global Down Syndrome Foundation is in complete shock and full of grief," the tribute read. "Please join us in honoring her and share your fondest memories of our beautiful and brilliant DeOndra Dixon. DeOndra is already sorely missed, but she will never be forgotten."