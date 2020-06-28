Jada Pinkett-Smith, Son Jaden Call Out Shane Dawson for Sexualizing 11-Year-Old Willow

Jada Pinkett-Smith and son Jaden Smith took to Twitter to call out Shane Dawson after an old clip of the YouTuber resurfaced where he appears to be touching himself inappropriately to a poster of Willow Smith when she was 11 years old.

Jada responded to the incident on Twitter Saturday.

"To Shane Dawson ... I'm done with the excuses."

Following his mother's tweet, Jaden took to his own social media account.

"SHANE DAWSON I AM DISGUSTED BY YOU. YOU SEXUALIZING AN 11 YEAR OLD GIRL WHO HAPPENS TO BE MY SISTER!!!!!! IS THE FURTHEST THING FROM FUNNY AND NOT OKAY IN THE SLIGHTEST BIT."

"This Man Was Also Doing Black Face On The Regular. As The Youth We Need To Support Creators Who Support Us And Our Morals. This Is Not Okay."

Jada and Jaden's tweets came a day after the 31-year-old YouTuber shared a new video, titled "Taking Accountability," where he addresses renewed criticism he's facing for using blackface and a racial slur, as well as sexualizing minors.

In the 20-minute video released on Friday, Dawson said he's realizing how poorly those incidents were handled.

"I have done a lot of things in my past that I hate, that I wish I could make go away, that I tried to make go away by deleting videos, or un-tagging my Instagram, literally doing whatever I can to pretend those things didn't happen," he said. "Because yes, I apologized for a lot of them but I'm 31, almost 32. Those apologies suck. I don't know who that person is anymore."

"This video is coming from a place of just wanting to own up to my s---, wanting to own up to everything I've done on the internet that has hurt people, that has added to the problem, that has not been handled well. I should have been punished for things."

First, the YouTuber addressed his history of "all the racism that [he] put onto the internet," about Black, Asian and Mexican people in his comedic sketches.

"Blackface was something that I did a lot," he said. "There's no excuse for it. I didn't do the work. I didn't look into the history of it and why it's so wrong, and why people were so upset. I can't even imagine what it would be like to be Black, and see this white f------ guy do blackface, and the whole internet at that time being like, 'LOL!' That's insane and I am so sorry."

In regards to his use of racial slurs in past YouTube videos, Dawson admitted that he was contributing to the "normalization" of the slurs.

Further, Dawson also addressed past instances in which he has been accused of sexualizing minors.

"I swear on my life, I am not somebody who would ever talk about a child... like in seriousness, I would never talk about a child in any way that was inappropriate," he said. "That is disgusting. That is gross. It is not something I would ever do. It is something I did for shock value or because I thought it was funny, like 'Oh my god, my child molester character.' It's all gross and I promise that is not real. That is not me."

"Have I done sketches where kids were saying crazy things? Yes. Do I regret it? Yes," Dawson said.

"I saw a vlog clip of me and my cousin, who was I don't know, probably 12 or 13 at the time, and we were, you know, I was doing the birds and the bees talk," he said. "Dumb gross s---. And I remember a few years ago, I reached out to [their] mom, my aunt, and I was like, 'I'm so sorry, oh my god. I can't believe I did this. This is insane. I can't believe I talked to my cousin like that.' She was like, 'Oh my god, we know. It was funny. We all thought it was funny. That's just how our family is.' So I kind of took that like, 'Oh you know, then maybe I don't need to apologize.' But I do. Because I posted that on the internet, for everyone. Not just my family."

Neither father Will Smith or Willow herself have publicly commented on the resurfaced video.

