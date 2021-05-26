Jack Black ‘Heartbroken' After ‘School of Rock' Co-star Kevin Clark Killed While Riding Bike in Chicago

Actor and musician Jack Black expressed his shock and disbelief after Chicago musician Kevin Clark, who costarred with Black in the 2003 film “School of Rock,” was struck and killed while riding his bicycle early Wednesday morning in the city’s Avondale neighborhood.

Black posted a message on Instagram Wednesday afternoon, saying that he was “heartbroken” over the news.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

“Devastating news. Kevin is gone. Way too soon,” the actor said. “Beautiful soul. So many great memories. Heartbroken. Sending love to his family and the whole ‘School of Rock’ community.”

According to Chicago police, Clark was riding a bicycle in the 2600 block of North Western Avenue at approximately 1:20 a.m. Wednesday when he was struck by a motorist. Clark suffered severe injuries, and was transported to Illinois Masonic, where he was later pronounced dead.

The driver of the vehicle was issued citations, and an investigation remains underway, according to the Chicago Police Department.

Clark became famous in 2003 after playing drummer Freddy “Spazzy McGee” Jones in the film “School of Rock.”

According to the Chicago Sun-Times, Clark just played his first live show with the band Jess Bess and the Intentions over the weekend.

“He’s just a raw talent. He has a heart of gold,” the musician’s mother told the paper. “He just kind of shined.”