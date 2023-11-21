Originally appeared on E! Online

Everyone was saying gimme more details after seeing J Balvin, Maluma and Britney Spears get together for dinner.

And now, J Balvin is serving up just that.

"We told her how proud we are about her," the Colombian singer exclusively revealed to E! News' Keltie Knight of his and Maluma's time with the pop singer back in October. "You know, like she's part of us, and we were in love with her. No matter what position you are in music you gotta give respect for what they have done."

And he must confess, the 41-year-old is thriving: "I saw her in really good spirit."

Next, could we see them in the recording studio together? As the 38-year-old said, "Absolutely yes."

Back in early October, Britney and Maluma both shared images from the trio's time together.

"HOLY S--T it just hit me," Britney captioned a selfie of them together "I can't believe I met these 2 !!! Holy smokes."

Maluma was equally smitten. "Quien así como yo en el amor?" he wrote on Instagram, which translates to, "Who like me is in love?"

But in addition to feeling the love for Britney, J Balvin also has his heart turned a little closer to home.

Earlier this year he opened up to E! News about the joys of fatherhood, having welcomed his son Rio with Valentina Ferrer back in June 2021.

"We have to take responsibility because we're more conscious of how our parents used to be," he said in February. "And I don't blame them and I'm not saying that they're not good, but it's the idea that you've got to be better than your parents. Teaching my son about love and being happy, that's what I want him to be."

In fact, his son's happiness is all the "Mi Gente" singer is looking for.

"I don't want him to be the best of something, I want him to enjoy what he does and be happy," he added. "That's my number one rule. Because once you're a happy person, it makes life feel better."