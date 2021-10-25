J Balvin has issued an apology after facing backlash for his "Perra" music video.

In a video shared to Instagram Stories on Oct. 24, the Colombian singer addressed the controversy following complaints about the music's video imagery.

"I want to say sorry to whomever felt offended, especially to the Black community," the vocalist explained in Spanish. "That's not who I am. I'm about tolerance, love and inclusivity."

The video for "Perra" -- the Spanish word for a female dog -- which contains lyrics referring to dogs in heat and features Dominican artist Tokischa, drew criticism when it premiered in early September. In it, Balvin is shown walking two Black women on leashes, while other Black actors wear prosthetics to resemble dogs.

"I also like to support new artists, in this case Tokischa, a woman who supports her people, her community and also empowers women," Balvin added. "As a form of respect, I removed the video eight days ago. But because the criticism continued, I'm here making a statement."

"Mom, I'm sorry too," he concluded the video, referencing his mother, who previously made a statement that condemned the visual. "Life gets better each day. Thank you for listening to me."

In an open letter published on Oct. 11, Colombia's vice president and chancellor, Marta Luca Ramrez, said in a statement that the song was "sexist, racist, chauvinist and misogynistic."

In an interview with Rolling Stone published on Oct. 24, Tokischa, who is Black, also apologized for the video, while noting that the imagery was a "conceptual" decision.

"I'm truly sorry that people felt offended," she said, adding, "It was very conceptual. If you, as a creative, have a song that's talking about dogs, you're going to create that world."

The track comes from Balvin's latest album, "Jose," released on Sept. 10.