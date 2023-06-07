Is there a ‘Ted Lasso' spinoff on the horizon? An Apple tweet has fans thinking it may happen

Could AFC Richmond be heading into extra time?

A tweet by Apple on June 6 has some fans thinking a “Ted Lasso” spinoff may be in the works, after the show wrapped up its third and rumored final season.

“Smells like potential,” reads the caption of a photo featuring Coach Beard (Brendan Hunt), Roy (Brett Goldstein) and Nate (Nick Mohammed).

Mohammed added fuel to the fire when he reacted to the tweet with an emoji indicating he’s keeping his mouth zipped.

Other stars from the show appeared to be in the dark about the possibility of “Ted Lasso” continuing as a spinoff and whether star and creator Jason Sudeikis would like to see the characters live on.

“I genuinely have no idea — none of us does (if this is the series finale),” Hannah Waddingham, who plays team owner Rebecca Welton, told Deadline about the end of Season Three.

“I think the only person that may be keeping it under his hat, and rightly so, is Jason. But we all certainly took it as the end of this three seasons’ story and just tried to honor it the best we could.”

Actor Juno Temple has said it would be interesting for a series centered on her PR consultant character, Keeley, and Waddingham’s Rebecca.

“I think it would be amazing to see how they would continue to do wonderful things together and also how that then would bleed out into other women passing that on to other women,” Temple told Deadline.

Brendan Hunt, who co-created the series and played Coach Beard, also did not reveal whether there will be a spinoff or a fourth season.

“My pat answer, that is also 100% true: We don’t know,” he said during a Reddit AMA last week.

“We need a break and will take one presently. Nothing has been ruled out, everything is possible; but that includes the possibility that we’re done. We won’t know until we’ve sat with it for a while, decompressed, etc.”

Sudeikis has alluded to the third season being the end of the road for “Ted Lasso.”

“This is the end of this story that we wanted to tell, that we were hoping to tell, that we loved to tell,” he told Deadline in March.

“The fact that folks will want more and are curious beyond more than what they don’t even know yet — that being Season Three — it’s flattering.

"(Maybe) once all 12 episodes of the season (have been released), they’re like, ‘Man, you know what, we get it, we’re fine. We don’t need anymore, we got it,'" he said. "But until that time comes, I will appreciate the curiosity beyond what we’ve come up with so far.”

