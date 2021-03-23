Inside Peacock's First True Crime Docuseries, ‘John Wayne Gacy: Devil in Disguise'

More than 40 years later, the John Wayne Gacy case is being re-explored in a new Peacock docuseries, “John Wayne Gacy: Devil in Disguise.” This is Peacock’s first foray into true crime programming. The series follows the investigation of serial killer John Wayne Gacy and poses new questions about what may have happened and who else may have been involved.

Marty Zielinski/Peacock

Gacy was convicted of killing 33 young men and boys and burying in the crawl space under his Chicago home. But this docuseries explores whether there might be more victims from his horrific killings in the 1970s. The story is told in part by Gacy himself, during a multi-hour long prison interview. Only a few minutes of that interview has ever been seen before.

It also features exclusive audio and video interviews, including with one of his closest confidantes and his second ex-wife.

Peacock

“John Wayne Gacy: Devil in Disguise” was produced in partnership with NBC News Studios and Rod Blackhurst (Witchcraft Motion Picture Company), the Emmy-nominated producer of “Amanda Knox.”John Wayne Gacy: Devil in Disguise was produced in partnership with NBC News Studios...and it premieres March 25 on Peacock.

(Peacock is owned by NBCUniversal, the parent company of NBC News.)