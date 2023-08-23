Music Festivals

Infamous fiasco Fyre Festival relaunches — and is already sold out

Here's what we know about Fyre Festival II so far: Line-up? Unknown. Date? Unclear. Location? Somewhere in the Caribbean. Price? $500 to $8,000

By Marlene Lenthang | NBC News

Six years after Fyre Festival became synonymous with epic disaster, its founder announced he's relaunching the failed music and camping retreat — and its first drop of tickets have already sold out.

After a stint in jail for fraud, Billy McFarland — the founder and organizer of the infamous Fyre Festival in 2017 — is back with his latest venture: the same botched fest.

The first drop of 100 pre-sale tickets for Fyre Festival II went on sale Monday for $499 a pop and sold out within a day, according to the festival's website.

