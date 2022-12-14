See Inside the Soon-to-Open Super Nintendo World at Universal Studios Hollywood

Fans of Mario, Luigi, Princess Peach and Yoshi can explore the new Super Mario Bros.-themed world starting in February.

The theme park expansion with highly immersive experiences is scheduled to open Feb. 17.

The park expansion will be the first Super Nintendo World in the United States after the Super Mario Bros.-themed world debuted in Japan in 2021. It is a tech-filled land filled with interactive experiences and all the vibrant color and colorful characters featured in the beloved video game adventures that began in 1985.

Scroll down to see images of Super Nintendo World.