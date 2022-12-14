See Inside the Soon-to-Open Super Nintendo World at Universal Studios Hollywood

Fans of Mario, Luigi, Princess Peach and Yoshi can explore the new Super Mario Bros.-themed world starting in February.

The theme park expansion with highly immersive experiences is scheduled to open Feb. 17.

The park expansion will be the first Super Nintendo World in the United States after the Super Mario Bros.-themed world debuted in Japan in 2021. It is a tech-filled land filled with interactive experiences and all the vibrant color and colorful characters featured in the beloved video game adventures that began in 1985.

Scroll down to see images of Super Nintendo World.

13 photos
1/13
SUPER NINTENDO WORLD Opens at Universal Studios Hollywood on Friday, February 17, 2023
2/13
Universal Studios Hollywood
A view inside Super Nintendo World at Universal Studios Hollywood.
3/13
Universal Studios Hollywood.
This image depicts the Toadstool Cafe inside Super Nintendo World at Universal Studios Hollywood.
4/13
Universal Studios Hollywood
A view of Bowser’s Castle inside Super Nintendo World at Universal Studios Hollywood.
5/13
Universal Studios Hollywood
A view inside Super Nintendo World at Universal Studios Hollywood.
6/13
A view inside Super Nintendo World's feature ride at Universal Studios Hollywood. Credit: Universal Studios Hollywood
7/13
Universal Studios Hollywood
A view of the pipe tunnel entrance to Super Nintendo World at Universal Studios Hollywood.
8/13
Universal Studios Hollywood
Princess Peach’s Castle inside Super Nintendo World at Universal Studios Hollywood.
9/13
Universal Studios Hollywood Reveals Details of SUPER NINTENDO WORLD’s Signature Ride, “Mario Kart: Bowser’s Challenge,” Opening in Early 2023
10/13
Universal Studios Hollywood
A view of the karts that transport guests on the ride at Super Nintendo World in Universal Studios Hollywood.
11/13
A view inside Super Nintendo World at Universal Studios Hollywood. Credit: Universal Studios Hollywood
12/13
Guests can buy special high-tech wristbands to level-up the immersive experience inside Super Nintendo World. Credit: Universal Studios Hollywood
13/13
Luigi and Mario welcome guest to Super Nintendo World. Credit: Universal Studios Hollywood

