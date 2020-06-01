George Floyd

Michael Jordan Sends Support to Protestors: ”We Have Had Enough’

"We must listen to each other, show compassion and empathy and never turn our backs on senseless brutality"

By Pamela Avila

56803378
Streeter Lecka/Getty Images

Michael Jordan is extending his support to the protestors taking to the streets across the country in response to the death of George Floyd. 

In a statement posted on his social media, the former basketball player began: "I am deeply saddened, truly pained and plain angry. I see and feel everyone's pain, outrage and frustration. I stand with those who are calling out the ingrained racism and violence toward people of color in our country. We have had enough."

The 57-year-old went on to express that while he doesn't have "the answers," he believes in the power of being vocal. 

Entertainment News

ciara 25 mins ago

Read Ciara’s Message to Her 6-Year-Old Son in Response to George Floyd’s Death

Martin Luther King III 14 hours ago

Martin Luther King III Reflects on Father’s Legacy Amid George Floyd Protests

"Our collective voices show strength and the inability to be divided by others," the statement continued. "We must listen to each other, show compassion and empathy and never turn our backs on senseless brutality." 

Jordan added that "we need to continue peaceful expressions against injustice and demand accountability." 

"Our unified voice needs to put pressure on our leaders to change our laws, or else we need to use our vote to create systemic change," Jordan expressed. "Every one of us needs to be part of the solution, and we must work together to ensure justice for all." 

Jordan joins a growing list of stars such as Ariana GrandeChrissy TeigenLady GagaKevin HartTravis ScottHarry StylesLeBron James and "Insecure" actor Kendrick Sampson who have spoken up about Floyd's death and shown their support for the Black Lives Matter movement. 

He concluded his statement by sending his condolences to Floyd's family.

"My heart goes out to the family of George Floyd and to the countless others whose lives have been brutally and senselessly taken through acts of racism and injustice." 

Read his full statement below

Copyright E! Online

This article tagged under:

George FloydMichael Jordan
Coronavirus Pandemic Local U.S. & World NBCLX Politics Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Investigators NBC10 Responds Traffic Sports Phillies Eagles Sixers Flyers Community Entertainment Philly Live COZI TV
Share a News Tip or Feedback Share a Consumer Complaint Share Photos and Video Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us