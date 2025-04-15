Ice Cube adds hand and footprints in cement at TCL Chinese Theatre

It was a good day outside the TCL Chinese Theatre in Hollywood.

That's where Ice Cube placed his hand and footprints in cement Tuesday in the forecourt in a ceremony that honored the hip-hop legend and actor. He was joined at the 11 a.m. ceremony by his oldest son, O'Shea Jackson Jr., who portrayed his father in the 2015 N.W.A biopic "Straight Outta Compton," and comedian and actor Mike Epps.

Ice Cube and Epps co-starred in the buddy comedy films "Next Friday," "Friday After Next," "All About The Benjamins" and the comedy "Lottery Ticket."

"Thank you for everybody that has showed up to hear a young dude from South Central Los Angeles get a chance to express how much I'm appreciative," Ice Cube told the crowd. "And I'm living the dream."

The singer/actor's son paid tribute to his famous father, saying,

"Thank you for everything you've done and everything you continue to do for us and the world," O'Shea Jackson Jr. said. "Your handprint has been on this city for decades. It's only right that it is cemented forever."

The rapper-turned-actor already has a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, which he received in 2017 in the recording category.

Ice Cube rose to fame as a rapper and songwriter with the West Coast group N.W.A in the late 1980s, writing lyrics for its groundbreaking songs "Straight Outta Compton" and "Gangsta, Gangsta."

N.W.A was inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame in 2016 and received a Grammy Lifetime Achievement Award in 2024.

Ice Cube began his solo career in 1990 when he release his first studio album in 1990, "AmeriKKKa's Most Wanted," which was certified platinum

by the Recording Industry Association of America.

He has released 11 studio albums. Each of the first five were certified platinum and the next two certified gold.

His acting career began with the 1991 film "Boyz n the Hood."